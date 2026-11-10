/Anthropic's biggest IPO risk may not be its rivals; it could be the cost of building AI

Anthropic's $1.4 trillion IPO faces a major threat from soaring AI building costs, expensive chips, and massive electricity bills rather than just market rivals.
Building and operating frontier artificial intelligence models requires immense computing infrastructure and specialized semiconductor chips. Procuring these advanced hardware components demands billions of dollars in upfront capital expenditure. These heavy expenses place continuous downward pressure on operating margins before products reach enterprise customers.
Training large-scale language models consumes staggering amounts of electrical power across modern data centers. Securing reliable energy sources and managing cooling requirements adds significant recurring operational overhead. As data center expansion faces local resistance, powering these systems becomes increasingly expensive.
While Anthropic has reported rapid revenue expansion from enterprise sales of Claude, operational costs continue to scale rapidly. The company must prove that incoming revenue can sustainably outpace the enormous cost of training and running next-generation models. Without balanced unit economics, profit margins risk remaining compressed.
Unlike traditional software firms, artificial intelligence developers require continuous reinvestment just to maintain a competitive technological edge. Every new model iteration demands larger clusters of expensive processors and expanded data facilities. This structural capital intensity makes long-term profitability difficult to predict reliably.
A proposed valuation reaching up to $1.4 trillion sets extraordinarily high financial benchmarks for public markets. If high infrastructure and operating expenses eat into projected profits, share prices could face intense downward pressure. Investors are closely weighing whether revenue growth can justify these immense underlying development costs.