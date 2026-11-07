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Meet top 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 07, 2026, 14:24 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2026, 14:24 IST

From Mohammed Shami to Kuldeep Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in ODIs. This list also includes Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Shami - 80 matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammed Shami - 80 matches

Speedster Mohammed Shami tops the list of Indian bowlers fastest to reach 150 ODI wickets. He achieved the milestone in just 80 matches.

Kuldeep Yadav - 88 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kuldeep Yadav - 88 matches

Kuldeep Yadav, known for his mystery spin bowling, features second on this list. The star spinner took 88 matches to complete his 150 wickets in ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah - 90 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah - 90 matches

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his yorkers, features next on the list. The Indian pacer took 90 matches to reach 150 ODI wickets, achieving the milestone during the match against England in Jul 2026.

Ajit Agarkar - 97 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ajit Agarkar - 97 matches

The former Indian pacer features fourth on this list. Agarkar took 97 matches to complete his 150 wickets in One Day Internationals.

Zaheer Khan - 103 matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Zaheer Khan - 103 matches

The Indian veteran, Zaheer Khan, features fifth on this elite list, taking 103 matches to achieve 150 ODI wickets milestone.

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