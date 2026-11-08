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Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 08, 2026, 13:49 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2026, 13:49 IST

From Keshav Maharaj to Rashid Khan, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026. This list also includes Shaheen Afridi, Mitchell Santner and Abrar Ahmed 

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan tops the chart of latest ICC ODI bowling rankings with 760 points. In 126 ODIs, Rashid has picked up 237 wickets at a bowling average of 18.90. His tally also includes seven five-wicket hauls.

Keshav Maharaj (South Africa)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Keshav Maharaj (South Africa)

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj is ranked second in the latest ICC ODI bowling rankings with 660 points. The left-arm spinner has taken 79 wickets in 58 ODIs at an average of 29.69 and an economy rate of 4.69.

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)

New Zealand’s mystery spinner Mitchell Santner occupies the third spot in the latest ICC ODI bowling rankings with 644 points. In his ODI career, Santner has featured in 131 matches and picked up 139 wickets at an average of 35.03, including two five-wicket hauls.

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed is ranked fourth in the latest ICC ODI bowling rankings with 642 points. In 19 ODIs, Ahmed has picked up 35 wickets at an impressive bowling average of 21.51 and an economy rate of 4.32.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi ranks fifth on the list with 621 points. He has taken 156 wickets in 82 ODIs at an average of 24.32 and an economy rate of 5.54.

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