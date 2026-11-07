/Salman Khan reacts to Ramayana's Rs 4,000 crore budget: 'I just don’t think...'

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend was released on November 5 and it is making headlines for its ambitious scale and reported Rs 4,000 crore budget. Now, Salman Khan has shown support for the film and has called for greater attention to the story and its characters.

The superstar expressed his views while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of his upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, in Mumbai on Friday, November 6.

Salman Khan on Ramayana

When asked about the much-discussed film, the superstar questioned the repeated discussions about its production expenses and visual effects.

"I just think Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana pe hona chahiye na ki VFX and cost of production par. I think this narrative ki 4000 (budget of Ramayana) aur VFX, VFX, VFX. I just don’t think ki that is correct," (I just think the discussion around Ramayana should be about Ramayana itself, and not its VFX or production costs. This constant narrative around its Rs 4,000 crore budget and VFX, VFX, VFX... I just don't think that's right.) Salman said.

The actor added, "I just think ki Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana ke upar hi hona chahiye – Ram, Ravana, Sita" (I just think the discussion around Ramayana should focus on Ramayana itself – Ram, Ravana and Sita).

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend is a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

The cast also features Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil, among others.

WION's review of the film reads, "Ramayana: Part 1 works on many levels. To their credit, the makers do not take too many artistic liberties (I will overlook the turbaned men and veiled women straight from Rajasthan in Treta Yuga) and stick to the basic story. This helps in creating a sense of familiarity for the audience in India. It also opens up the story to a newer generation, giving them faces to connect to the characters they may have heard of in passing."

"Ramayana: Part 1 ultimately triumphs for its audacious scale. Indian cinema, perhaps, will witness a change going forward in terms of filmmaking after Ramayana. The film shows what India and Indian artists are capable of. Producers Namit Malhotra and Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari, take an age-old story and present it with all possible modern-day technology, making Ramayana a stunning visual extravaganza."

About Maatrubhumi

Salman is preparing for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, previously titled Battle Of Galwan, is inspired by the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

Salman portrays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who commanded the 16 Bihar Regiment. The war drama also features Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary, with Vijay Raaz serving as the narrator.