₹4,000 crore, two films, and one of India's greatest epics — but can Ramayana live up to the scale of its own ambition? What does it take to bring one of the greatest stories ever told to life? A Rs 4,000-crore vision, some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, Oscar-winning visual effects, and two legendary composers coming together. This is not just another film; this is Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.