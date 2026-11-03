Directed by Nitesh Tiwati and produced by Namit Malhotra, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The movie will release on Nov 5.
₹4,000 crore, two films, and one of India's greatest epics — but can Ramayana live up to the scale of its own ambition? What does it take to bring one of the greatest stories ever told to life? A Rs 4,000-crore vision, some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, Oscar-winning visual effects, and two legendary composers coming together. This is not just another film; this is Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.
One of the world's oldest and most celebrated epics, the Ramayana needs no introduction in India; it is a story of Ram, Sita and Ravana, of duty, sacrifice, love, and the eternal battle between good and evil. But this time, the ambition is far bigger, as producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari attempt to take this timeless Indian epic to audiences across the world.
Leading this ambitious retelling are some of India's biggest stars, Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. These are three major casting choices, each carrying enormous expectations, because when you bring characters this deeply rooted in Indian culture to the big screen, you're not just playing a role, you're taking on a legacy.
Now, here's where things get interesting. For years, we have watched Hollywood bring its biggest fantasies, mythologies and historical worlds to life, but can Indian cinema create something on that same scale with an identity of its own? That's the promise of Ramayana. Bringing Oscar-winning VFX by DNEG, the studio behind films like Dune, Tenet, Interstellar and Inception, and a historic musical collaboration between two legends, Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.
The reported ₹4,000 crore budget covers both parts of Ramayana, including promotional and release expenses, but this isn't just about recovering a massive budget; it's about proving that an Indian story, rooted in our culture and heritage, can command the world's biggest cinematic stages.
Expect larger-than-life visuals, epic battles, powerful music and a familiar story presented on an unprecedented scale. But can Ramayana become a landmark in Indian cinema and take India's greatest epic to the world, or will its ambition prove bigger than its execution? The stakes are enormous, and the world is watching.