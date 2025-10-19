LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 Indian pacers with most international wickets, check who tops the list

Meet top 5 Indian pacers with most international wickets, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 19, 2025, 20:03 IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 20:03 IST

From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Shami, here's a look at the top five Indian pacers with most international wickets. This list also includes Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath

Kapil Dev - 687 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kapil Dev - 687 wickets

The former Indian World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, tops the list of Indian pacers with most international wickets. During his era, Dev played 356 international matches and took 687 wickets at a bowling average of 28.83. His tally also includes 24 five-wicket hauls.

Zaheer Khan - 597 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Zaheer Khan - 597 wickets

Zaheer Khan, known for his swing bowling, comes second on this list with 597 wickets in 303 international matches. His tally also includes 12 five-wicket hauls and 23 four-wicket hauls.

Javagal Srinath - 551 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Javagal Srinath - 551 wickets

Javagal Srinath was one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history for India. He played 296 international matches and took 551 wickets at a bowling average of 29.11.

Jasprit Bumrah - 471 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah - 471 wickets

World current no.1 Test bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, features next on this list. In international cricket, Bumrah has played 214 matches and picked up 471 wickets at a bowling average of 20.60. His tally also includes 17 five-wicket hauls.

Mohammed Shami - 462 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: RCB)

Mohammed Shami - 462 wickets

Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, features fifth on this list with 462 wickets in 197 international matches. His tally also includes 22 four-wicket hauls and 12 five-wicket hauls.

Trending Photo

In Pics | What items were stolen from Paris’ Louvre in robbery?
10

In Pics | What items were stolen from Paris’ Louvre in robbery?

From Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn McGrath, 5 bowlers fastest to 450 Test wickets
5

From Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn McGrath, 5 bowlers fastest to 450 Test wickets

Diwali 2025: 10 binge-worthy festive movies to watch with family on Netflix, Prime Video and more
11

Diwali 2025: 10 binge-worthy festive movies to watch with family on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Meet top 5 Indian pacers with most international wickets, check who tops the list
5

Meet top 5 Indian pacers with most international wickets, check who tops the list

Diwali special: Not just India, these foreign countries also celebrate the festival
7

Diwali special: Not just India, these foreign countries also celebrate the festival