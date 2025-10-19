/Meet top 5 Indian pacers with most international wickets, check who tops the list

From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Shami, here's a look at the top five Indian pacers with most international wickets. This list also includes Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath
The former Indian World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, tops the list of Indian pacers with most international wickets. During his era, Dev played 356 international matches and took 687 wickets at a bowling average of 28.83. His tally also includes 24 five-wicket hauls.
Zaheer Khan, known for his swing bowling, comes second on this list with 597 wickets in 303 international matches. His tally also includes 12 five-wicket hauls and 23 four-wicket hauls.
Javagal Srinath was one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history for India. He played 296 international matches and took 551 wickets at a bowling average of 29.11.
World current no.1 Test bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, features next on this list. In international cricket, Bumrah has played 214 matches and picked up 471 wickets at a bowling average of 20.60. His tally also includes 17 five-wicket hauls.
Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, features fifth on this list with 462 wickets in 197 international matches. His tally also includes 22 four-wicket hauls and 12 five-wicket hauls.