/Top 5 restaurants 2026: Kolkata-born chef's Bangkok restaurant named world's no 2 - check the list

For the food buffs, the list of the 50 Best Restaurants 2026 is out. On Nov 4, Spain's Asador Etxebarri was named the world's best restaurant at the ceremony held in Lima, Peru. The second spot was bagged by Gaggan, the Bangkok restaurant of Indian chef Gaggan Anand, which was also named Best Restaurant in Asia.

The 50, which was earlier called World's 50 Best, announced the list, and while several new names made it, the shocking part was that only one North American spot found its place, and it's in New York.

Here we have curated the top five restaurants and their location and what they all offer.