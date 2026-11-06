/Top 5 restaurants 2026: Kolkata-born chef's Bangkok restaurant named world's no 2 - check the list

The 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list was announced on Nov 4 in Lima, Peru, with Spain's Asador Etxebarri named the world's best restaurant. Kolkata-born chef Gaggan Anand's Bangkok restaurant Gaggan took the No. 2 spot and was also named Best Restaurant in Asia.
For the food buffs, the list of the 50 Best Restaurants 2026 is out. On Nov 4, Spain's Asador Etxebarri was named the world's best restaurant at the ceremony held in Lima, Peru. The second spot was bagged by Gaggan, the Bangkok restaurant of Indian chef Gaggan Anand, which was also named Best Restaurant in Asia.
The 50, which was earlier called World's 50 Best, announced the list, and while several new names made it, the shocking part was that only one North American spot found its place, and it's in New York.
Here we have curated the top five restaurants and their location and what they all offer.
Atxondo, Spain
Location - San Juan Plaza 1, Atxondo, 48291
In the midst of the serene mountains of Atxondo, Spain, Asador Etxebarri has been named the best restaurant of the year, topping the list. What you get is an 18th-century stone farmhouse serving the best grilled food by chef Bittor Arguinzoniz.
Every single dish is touched by fire, from the juicy Palamos prawns and fresh mozzarella to the milk ice cream with beetroot that finishes the meal. Even rare treats like baby eels and sea cucumber with green beans get the same smoky, flame-grilled magic.
Bangkok, Thailand
Location -68 Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, 10110
The second spot in the world and the first spot for Best Restaurant in Asia 2026, Kolkata-born Gaggan Anand's Gaggan is serving everything that is a blend of traditional thinking with fine dining. Describing his aim as creating "a culinary adventure of the senses and a roller coaster ride of emotions."
Location - Refshalevej 173C, Copenhagen, Denmark
A truly one-of-a-kind restaurant, where you will spend hours just looking at the food itself before eating it. The brainchild of enigmatic chef Rasmus Munk, it is located in Copenhagen's famous former shipyard, and every dish has its own story. In this restaurant, food + art + science + theatre come together like nowhere else, under a planetarium dome that is an experience in itself.
Location - Newton 55, Polanco, Mexico City, 11560
The best restaurant in Latin America 2026. With the aim of expressing Mexican flavours with a personal touch, the farm-to-fork force is strong at Quintonil, named after a green Mexican herb used across the menu, for the gastronomic project headed by Alejandra Flores and Jorge Vallejo.
Location - 29/F The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Hong Kong
In Hong Kong, this has become a must-visit for every Chinese food lover. It showcases the chef's expertise with seafood and his interpretation of the eight great Chinese cuisines — and his reinvention of the humble cheung fun (rice roll): Alaskan king crab mixed with chilli, tucked inside a crisp, golden rice roll. Sweet, spicy, and crunchy all at once.