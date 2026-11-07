/Kamal Haasan birthday special: From Nayakan to Moondram Pirai, 6 award-winning films of the superstar to watch on OTT

Kamal Haasan is one of the most celebrated and successful actors in Indian cinema, known for his remarkable versatility and the variety of characters he has brought to the screen. Over the years, he has portrayed complex roles across diverse genres, showcasing his exceptional acting range. With a career spanning over six decades, he has delivered several critically acclaimed and award-winning performances in films such as Nayakan, Moondram Pirai, Swathi Muthyam and many more. On his birthday, take a look at some of his finest cinematic works that gained him a massive fan following across the globe.