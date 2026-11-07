/Kamal Haasan birthday special: From Nayakan to Moondram Pirai, 6 award-winning films of the superstar to watch on OTT

Kamal Haasan turned 72 on November 7. With a career spanning more than six decades, the superstar has delivered several critically acclaimed, award-winning performances in films such as Nayakan, Moondram Pirai, and many more. On his birthday, here's a look at films available on OTT platforms.
Kamal Haasan is one of the most celebrated and successful actors in Indian cinema, known for his remarkable versatility and the variety of characters he has brought to the screen. Over the years, he has portrayed complex roles across diverse genres, showcasing his exceptional acting range. With a career spanning over six decades, he has delivered several critically acclaimed and award-winning performances in films such as Nayakan, Moondram Pirai, Swathi Muthyam and many more. On his birthday, take a look at some of his finest cinematic works that gained him a massive fan following across the globe.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Balu Mahendra's directorial, Kamal Haasan stars as Srinivas alongside Sridevi. The film follows Srinivas, a schoolteacher who cares for a young woman suffering from retrograde amnesia after rescuing her from a brothel. As the two develop a close bond, their relationship takes an unexpected turn. By showcasing his vulnerable and sensitive side to the audience, the actor earned his first National Film Award for Best Actor.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Mani Ratnam, this crime thriller is one of the most celebrated films in Haasan's career. It stars him as Velu Naicker, a young boy who grows up to become a powerful underworld don in Mumbai. Inspired by the life of real-life gangster Varadarajan Mudaliar, the film explores his rise to power, relationships, and complicated moral choices. The film earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. It was also India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 60th Academy Awards.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kamal Haasan plays Sivayya, an innocent man with autism who marries a young widow and confronts deep-rooted social prejudices. Marking another milestone in his acting career, his emotional yet heartfelt performance earned him the Nandi Award for Best Actor, while the film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
The veteran actor appears in a dual role as father and son. The film follows Senapathy, a former freedom fighter who takes it upon himself to fight corruption and punish dishonest government officials, while his son Chandru follows a contrasting path. It earned him another National Film Award for Best Actor. The film also won two more National Film Awards, including Best Art Direction and Best Special Effects.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Set against the backdrop of India's Partition and Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, the film stars the veteran actor as Saketh Ram, an archaeologist whose life takes a tragic turn during the Partition riots, pushing him towards a path of revenge and extremism.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Starring Kamal Haasan and Jaya Prada, this musical dance drama follows Balakrishna, a gifted classical dancer who hopes to make a name for himself but faces several personal and professional setbacks. As events take an unexpected turn, his passion for dance remains central to his life.