/KBC 18 filming halted amid Amitabh Bachchan's health concerns: Report

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati has reportedly taken a brief break from filming amid reports that the actor has been unwell. Other reports have offered a different explanation for the production gap.

KBC shoot halted

As per a report by IANS, the show's shooting has remained suspended for the past week as Bachchan has not been keeping well. The production team decided to temporarily put filming on hold, and in the meantime, Sony Entertainment Television has been filling its programming slots with previously recorded episodes featuring celebrity guests as part of its Diwali special week.

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When will KBC 18 shooting resume?

The last major celebrity episode filmed before the break reportedly brought together Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey, who appeared on the show to promote their film Ramayana. The episode was initially intended to be telecast around the film's November 5 release.

However, the reported interruption in production prompted the channel to revise its plans. Rather than waiting for the film's theatrical release to air the episode, the makers included it in the Diwali special programming.

According to the IANS source, “The shoot will resume hopefully from next week but only if his health allows."

Meanwhile, an India Today report quoted an insider as saying that the actor was dealing with a minor ailment, possibly seasonal flu, and had been advised to rest.

“There is absolutely nothing to be worried about. It is probably just a seasonal flu. He wasn’t feeling well, and hence, the team decided to give him some time to rest and recover. Big B is doing well and will most likely resume shooting by next weekend. The episodes will air as usual from November 16,” the source told India Today.

Amitabh Bachchan on returning to work

Amid the speculation surrounding his health, Bachchan shared a personal update through his blog on Saturday.

He wrote, “... and the gentle but slow return to routine and the controlled life… OF WORK… and the others. When in routine you remember the routine… when not… even routine develops a temperament... not explainable... and never the same…”

He added, "Oh! Where did I leave my glasses... the mobile... and most importantly... What was I supposed to do next… the deeds and acts done just a couple of hours ago... lost in oblivion .. but what Class 8 was like in School 1960 at your fingertips.. 66 years at the back of your hand... and now... a searching! But ...”

Bachchan also expressed gratitude towards the people who continue to follow his blog.

“Never a searching for the connect on Blog... that be the preference .. each day… nor, the well-wishers of each Sunday… nor, the KBC audience, who extend love, affection and the sincerity of their warmth and endearing presence… my prayers for all,” he concluded.