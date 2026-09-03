/KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is related to Saif Ali Khan via the Kapoor family

Are Saif Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan related? A recent promo forKaun Banega Crorepatihas Big B making an interesting revelation, leaving Saif puzzled and surprised. The promo has Big B revealing that he shares a family connection with the Kapoor clan and jokingly calling himself Saif's "rishtedaar," leaving the Tashan actor looking puzzled.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a connection with the Kapoor family

On August 2, Sony TV shared the latest promo for the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati featuring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, who came to promote their upcoming movie, Haiwaan.

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In the promo, while pointing at Saif, Big B stated, "Many people don’t know that he is in our relation." Saif asked, "Me?" To which Big B explained that the family connection goes through the Kapoor family, as Khan is married to Kareena Kapoor. Bachchan further added, "Raj Kapoor's daughter, Ritu's son Nikhil Nanda is married to my daughter (Shweta Bachchan). So I want to know what I should call Kareena now? And how should Kareena address me?

Khan replied in his signature witty style, “Thank God it's not a question” leaving everyone amused.

For the unversed, Raj Kapoor is Kareena Kapoor Khan's grandfather, while Ritu Nanda was her aunt. Hence, Ritu's son, Nikhil Nanda, is Kareena's cousin. Since Nanda is married to Bachchan's daughter, the Kapoor and Bachchan families share a connection.

Fans would recall that Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were engaged at one point in time. During Big B's 60th birthday celebrations, the couple's engagement was announced to the media and Jaya Bachchan had introduced Karisma as her ‘future daughter-in-law’ to the audience.

“The Bachchan and Nanda families are now going to make the Kapoor family a part of our own. Along with Babita and Randhir Kapoor, we welcome our future daughter-in-law, Karisma Kapoor," Jaya Bachchan had said.

However, the engagement did not last long and was called off a few months later. No official statements were released by either of the families. Karisma later married Sunjay Kapur and got divorced a decade later. Abhishek eventually married Aishwarya Rai in 2007.

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan is an upcoming crime thriller directed by Priyadarshan and scheduled to release in cinemas on September 11, 2026. It stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, with Mohanlal in a cameo appearance. The film follows a high-stakes face-off, with Saif Ali Khan playing a blind martial artist and Akshay Kumar as an intense antagonist.

Apart from Khan and Kumar, the film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 18

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a highly acclaimed quiz show that includes questions reated to Indian history, geography, politics, economy, Bollywood films, actors, music, sports milestones, traditional festivals, monuments, regional folk dances, epics, and more.