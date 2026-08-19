/Son of driver, IIT Bombay topper rejects Rs 18 LPA job for UPSC, now on KBC 18

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been known for bringing extraordinary talent to the hot seat, and Season 18 was no different. On the latest episode, Big B welcomed 23-year-old Yogesh Sahu from Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh.

Yogesh is an electrical engineering graduate and institute topper from IIT Bombay. He impressed the host by sharing that he cracked IIT in his first attempt and turned down an 18 LPA campus placement offer to chase his dream of clearing the UPSC exams.

At the end of the episode, Yogesh correctly answered the Rs 50 lakh question. For that question, he used his last lifeline, ‘Sanket Suchak’. He will now return to play for the Rs 1 crore question in today’s episode. But beyond the money, it was Yogesh’s story that moved viewers. He comes from an underprivileged background; his father works as a driver and earns Rs 20,000 per month. And out of this money, he saves Rs 8000 for the future. So in hand, he gets Rs 11,000.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Growing up with financial difficulties, Yogesh managed to achieve everything based on his hard work and dedication.

After completing electrical engineering from IIT Bombay, Yogesh landed a campus placement job that would have paid him over Rs 1 lakh per month. The salary could have easily helped his family come out of financial difficulties.

“KBC came in my life at the right time. I have ignored my responsibilities towards my family for my dream. My friends are all earning and I am not contributing anything to my household. 23-year-old boy… his father is a driver and he is not contributing anything to the household. KBC will help me lessen that burden,” he told Bachchan.