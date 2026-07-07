/'This is kinda racist': Amitabh Bachchan slammed over post on 'power of black' in France Team in World Cup

Amitabh Bachchan is an ardent social media user. Sometimes he earns praise, other times he finds himself facing backlash. And now he’s under fire again over his recent post on X about the FIFA World Cup.

Bachchan’s recent post comes as the French national football team continues to do an excellent job in the tournament.

Amitabh Bachchan’s World Cup post for France

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On July 6, Bachchan shared a post hailing the French team's performance, but with this post, he divided the team into black and white, and this led many to look at his point as a racist comment.

In a post on X, Bachchan wrote,''T 5794 -अब कहे देते हैं :

the French WC 2026 football team .. the FRENCH !!

11 players in team ..10 Black .. !!1 white !!?

the POWER of BLACK 💪 💪.''

Soon after the post was shared, netizens started reacting to it. While many were confused and asked what Bachchan exactly meant from his words, others were quick to call it racist.

''So what don't black have the right to play ?''

Another user wrote,''Ehh no offense but mr Bachchan, this is kinda racist. What if it were the opposite?''

The third user wrote,''Pretty sure there are more than 10 black if you consider the 26 selected.''

However, another section of fans also said that Bachchan was simply putting the fact forward.

Bachchan’s habit of posting on X and then getting into trouble is nothing new, and it’s something his fans and followers are already aware of. In 2018, when France won the World Cup, Amitabh shared a post saying that AFRICA won the World Cup as he referenced the black players.

“That's it then...AFRICA won the World Cup 2018!!!,” This also drew him a huge backlash.

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