/The Odyssey: Why Robert Pattinson compares Antinous to Jacob from Twilight

Robert Pattinson has drawn an unexpected comparison between his character, 'Antinous', in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic action-fantasy film 'The Odyssey' and 'Jacob' from 'The Twilight Saga', saying his latest role places him in another on-screen love triangle.

Pattinson compares Twilight's character to The Odyssey

"I think they will be rooting for him. I keep comparing it... it's kind of like Jacob in Twilight," Pattinson responded with a laugh, referring to Taylor Lautner's character from the blockbuster vampire franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

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In 'The Odyssey', Antinous is one of the many suitors pressuring Queen Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, to marry him while King Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon, remains away from Ithaca.

About Pattinson's character

Explaining his perspective on the character, Pattinson joked, "What The Odyssey is about, Penelope just can't make her mind up between the two guys, and I'm just trying to like help her make a decision. ... It's like, it's fine. He's dead, get over it," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

While Pattinson acknowledged the comparison in a light-hearted manner, the actor appeared to be drawing a parallel with 'Twilight,' where Jacob spent much of the series trying to win Bella's heart from Edward, Pattinson's character.

Despite being Edward's romantic rival, Jacob developed a strong fan following throughout the franchise.

About The Odyssey

Universal Pictures' 'The Odyssey' is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17. Based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, the film follows Odysseus' perilous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, including encounters with mythical creatures, as he attempts to reunite with his family.

The cast also includes Tom Holland, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong'o.

Earlier, in an interview in June, Pattinson revealed that he looked to James Woods' performance in Casino while preparing to play Antinous.

"I thought it'd be quite nice to see it in Ithaca. And he's like a little sleazy," Pattinson said as per The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "I kept saying at my costume fitting, I was like, 'I really want to have leopard underpants.' I want to have it just coming out of my skirt, a little sparkly fur."