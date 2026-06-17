/The Odyssey premiere in India: Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland set to attend

Christopher Nolan is bringing The Odyssey to India. The Oscar-winning filmmaker will visit the country as part of the global promotional tour for his upcoming epic drama. Joining him will be the film's stars, Matt Damon and Tom Holland.Nolan, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, will attend the film's premiere in the country, making it one of the key stops on The Odyssey's worldwide promotional campaign.

The Odyssey Premiere in India: Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland to attend

In exciting news for Indian fans, Nolan and the cast of The Odyssey will be visiting India for the film's grand premiere. The filmmakers and Universal Pictures International have chosen Mumbai as part of The Odyssey's global premiere tour.

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Mumbai will join London, Paris, and New York on the list of cities the team will be travelling to. The India premiere will be held at PVR Icon IMAX, Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai. Who will be watching the movie with the Hollywood icons is still a secret. No official date has been announced as of now. This will be the first Nolan film ever to premiere in India.

“I wanted to meet Indian filmmakers and learn more about India,” Nolan said at the time about his visit to India.

“I am looking forward to watching more Indian films in the future. I have had the pleasure of watching Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali recently, which I hadn’t seen before. I think it is one of the best films ever made. It is an extraordinary piece of work. I am interested in learning more about the Indian film industry and that is the reason why I came.”

With an estimated budget of $250 million, the movie is the most expensive of Nolan’s career, which also includes The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, and more. And to take it to every corner of the world, the makers are doing

everything possible.

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