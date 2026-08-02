/‘US is locked and loaded’: Trump calls off Iran attack but sets THESE conditions

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Aug 2) said that the United States and Israel have agreed to hold off attacks on Iran if a deal is reached quickly. He claimed that the decision was taken at the request of Tehran and other nations in the region despite the US being “locked and loaded” and “ready to go against Iran”. The US president also said that parameters of a deal were reached.

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump said, “The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He added, “Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to.”

Trump said that the agreement would include “complete and total” opening of the Strait of Hormuz and “an end to Iran’s nuclear threat”. He warned that he cancelled the attacks on the condition that a deal is reached quickly.

“This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment,” he wrote.

“Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE.”

Earlier on Friday (Jul 31), Trump threatened more strikes on Iran, demanding reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to reporters at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, he said “we just want to win” in Iran, adding that the US would hit the Islamic Republic “very hard” until they couldn’t take it anymore.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran is ready to respond “decisively” to any US aggression.