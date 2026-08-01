/Oil tanker hit by ‘unknown projectile’ off Oman as US-Iran tensions escalate

An oil tanker was struck by an “unknown projectile” off the coast of Oman, a British maritime agency said on Saturday (Aug 1). This comes as tensions between the United States and Iran have continued to escalate as both sides trade fire. According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the vessel was hit by a projectile that “caused damage to the engine room.” The incident happened 12.5 miles off the coast of Lima, Oman. No injuries were reported, and the tanker remained afloat after the attack.

In a statement, UKMTO said, “UKMTO has received a report of an incident 11NM northeast off Lima, Oman. The CSO of a tanker reports the vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile which has caused damage to the engine room. The tanker is not under command and the regional Coast Guard have been informed.”

It added, “There are no reported casualties or environmental impact. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.”

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The strike comes as uncertainty looms over security in the world’s most critical energy corridors. Since the war began earlier this year, Iran has tightened its grip over maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz, demanding that ships seek permission and pay transit fees as it claims “full control” of the waterway.

Earlier on Friday (Jul 31), maritime trade tracking firm Kpler said that the traffic through Hormuz has dropped “sharply”.

“Strait of Hormuz crossings fell 77% day on day to just five vessels, with all transits concentrated through the Iranian Unilateral Scheme, suggesting reduced operational confidence and limited routing flexibility,” it said in a post on X.