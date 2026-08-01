/'A kind of madness': Iran vows to target Israeli and US energy infrastructure if attacked as Trump weighs fresh strikes

Iran has warned that it is prepared to target critical Israeli infrastructure and US energy facilities across the region if it comes under attack, following reports that Washington and Israel could be preparing fresh military action against the Islamic Republic.

A senior Iranian security official told the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-affiliated Tasnim News Agency on Friday (July 31) that reports in the US media about possible American and Israeli strikes on Iran’s infrastructure amounted to “a kind of madness”.

According to Tasnim, the official said Tehran had drawn up extensive response plans that include targeting critical infrastructure in Israel as well as US energy infrastructure across the region, adding that Iran was fully prepared to carry out those plans if attacked.

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The official also said Iran’s armed forces had demonstrated during the 40-day war and in the weeks that followed that they possessed both the capability and the determination to conduct such operations.

The warning came amid growing speculation over a possible escalation in the conflict after reports that US President Donald Trump had approved fresh military strikes against Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing US officials, that Trump had ordered new strikes that could begin as soon as this weekend while warning Tehran it would face significant military action unless it returned to negotiations.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday, Trump said the United States would be “hitting them very hard” and argued that Iran would eventually reach a point where it could no longer withstand the mounting pressure.