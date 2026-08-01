/Is Trump preparing to hit Iran again? Pentagon says it is 'locked and loaded' as US weighs fresh strikes

US President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered fresh military strikes on Iran that could begin as soon as this weekend. This comes as Washington steps up pressure on Tehran to return to negotiations.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Friday (July 31), citing US officials, Trump approved plans for a new round of military action after warning during a televised Cabinet meeting at Camp David that the United States would be "hitting them very hard" if Iran failed to change course.

"Iran will get to a point where they can't take it anymore," Trump said, adding that Tehran had repeatedly broken its commitments during negotiations.

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The report comes amid growing speculation over possible coordinated military action by the United States and Israel. CBS News reported on Friday, citing multiple sources, that the two allies were preparing a possible bombing campaign targeting Iran's energy infrastructure, including power plants and refineries, with strikes potentially taking place over the weekend.

The report said Trump had not yet given final approval for the proposed attacks. Responding to the reports, Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell declined to comment on any potential targets or military plans before a presidential decision.