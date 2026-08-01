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Pentagon asks for $18.2bn to replenish Patriot, THAAD missiles used in Iran war. What we know

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 02:54 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 02:54 IST
Pentagon asks for $18.2bn to replenish Patriot, THAAD missiles used in Iran war. What we know

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attends a Mexican Border Defense Medal Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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The Pentagon requested $18.2 billion in emergency funding to replenish THAAD, Patriot, and SM-6 missile interceptors heavily depleted during recent military operations against Iran.

The Pentagon has requested $18.2 billion in emergency funding to replenish advanced missile interceptors used during the war with Iran. The funding request forms part of a wider $67 billion emergency package for the current fiscal year, based on Pentagon documents submitted to congressional defence committees.

According to a Bloomberg report published on Friday (July 31), the proposed allocation includes $5.75 billion for Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) interceptors, $5.57 billion for Patriot Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors and $1.9 billion for Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) systems.

The documents underscore growing concerns over US weapons stockpiles as American forces continue military operations against Iran and defend bases in the region from drone and missile attacks, the report said.

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Bloomberg reported that the United States fired 13,629 munitions at Iranian targets between the start of the conflict on February 28 and the ceasefire in April, highlighting the scale of the campaign and the resulting strain on missile inventories.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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