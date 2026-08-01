/Pentagon asks for $18.2bn to replenish Patriot, THAAD missiles used in Iran war. What we know

The Pentagon has requested $18.2 billion in emergency funding to replenish advanced missile interceptors used during the war with Iran. The funding request forms part of a wider $67 billion emergency package for the current fiscal year, based on Pentagon documents submitted to congressional defence committees.

According to a Bloomberg report published on Friday (July 31), the proposed allocation includes $5.75 billion for Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) interceptors, $5.57 billion for Patriot Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors and $1.9 billion for Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) systems.

The documents underscore growing concerns over US weapons stockpiles as American forces continue military operations against Iran and defend bases in the region from drone and missile attacks, the report said.

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