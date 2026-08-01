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Is Russia helping Iran target US forces? Moscow reportedly sharing intelligence with Tehran

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 06:03 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 06:04 IST
Is Russia helping Iran target US forces? Moscow reportedly sharing intelligence with Tehran

Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Reports indicate Russia is providing Iran with satellite surveillance and signals intelligence. This electronic data enhances Tehran's air defenses, improves drone and missile targeting, and helps track US military forces.  

Russia is providing Iran with electronic intelligence, including satellite surveillance and signals intelligence, that could help Tehran strengthen its air defences and improve the accuracy of its military operations. It was reported that the intelligence assistance is believed to be enabling Tehran to better identify US forces during aerial operations and could potentially help disrupt US-made weapons systems.

According to an NBC News report citing US and European officials familiar with the matter, Russian satellite data and signals intelligence are giving Iran additional capabilities to protect key military assets while improving the precision of its drone and missile attacks as tensions with the United States continue.

Also read: 'A kind of madness': Iran vows to target Israeli and US energy infrastructure if attacked as Trump weighs fresh strikes

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A US official and a European official familiar with the intelligence told NBC News that Moscow had supplied Tehran with electronic intelligence. The reported cooperation follows earlier claims that Russia had shared information on the location of US forces in West Asia.

Neither Russia nor Iran has publicly commented on the reported intelligence-sharing, and the claims have not been independently verified.

The alleged intelligence sharing comes as Russia and Iran continue to deepen their strategic partnership. In January this year, the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement covering defence, trade, energy and security cooperation, although it stopped short of establishing a formal mutual defence pact.

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Also read: ‘They do lie’: Trump says he is ‘losing faith’ in Iran as nuclear talks continue

Moscow has maintained close military ties with Tehran since the start of the Ukraine war. Western governments have accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones and other military equipment for use in Ukraine, allegations that both countries have repeatedly denied. Russia has also voiced strong political support for Iran following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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