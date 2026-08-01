/Salman Khan enters Alliance to support brother, Sohail, netizens hail, 'tomorrow’s episode is going to be MASSIVE'

Superstar Salman Khan can go to any length when it comes to supporting his family. Proving it once again, the Bollywood biggie made a surprise entry on the sets of Prime Video’s reality show Alliance to cheer for his younger brother, Sohail Khan.

Days after Salman was spotted on the Alliance set, the new promo was dropped, confirming his entry. While fans had already speculated about it, the housemates had no clue what was coming.

Salman Khan enters Alliance, shocks Sohail as contestants

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The moment the buzzer sounded, the entire house went silent. As the gates opened, Salman Khan walked in wearing a blue shirt, black jeans, and his signature cowboy hat. Looking dapper as always, Bhaijaan’s entry left everyone stunned. Sohail, who is currently a contestant on the show, was left emotional after seeing his elder brother. The two shared a warm hug as Salman motivated him and other contestants to stay strong in the competition.

In the short, Salman is seen entering the house. Initially shocked, he quickly becomes emotional before walking up to Salman and hugging him tightly. Responding warmly, Salman smiles and asks, "Kya bhai?"



Seema Sajdeh, Sohail’s ex-wife, was also part of Alliance earlier but has now been eliminated from the show.

Soon after the promo was released, it took over social media. Fans flooded the comments with, ''No matter his age his elder brother's shoulder will always be his safe place.''

Another user wrote''Tomorrow’s episode is going to be MASSIVE.''



Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the series started with 16 star-studded contestants, including Ravi Kishan, Daisy Shah, Arslan Goni, Kushal Tandon, and Zaid Darbar, among others. However, Khan entered the house as a wild-card contestant and this is the first time that he's taking part in the show.