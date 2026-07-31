/Harry Potter returning to theatres with unseen footage to celebrate 25 years of movie magic

For millions of fans, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone wasn't just the beginning of a film franchise; it was their first journey through Platform 9¾, their first glimpse of Hogwarts Castle and the moment they fell in love with the Wizarding World.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Warner Bros. is re-releasing all eight franchise films in theatres for a limited run from August 27 to September 3. As part of the annual 'Back to Hogwarts' event, the screenings feature an exclusive 12 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage attached to the first film.

Tickets go on sale on July 31, aligning with Harry Potter's fictional birthday, amidst a broader global celebration that includes fan events worldwide and special experiences at Wizarding World attractions.

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Harry Potter and magic back on the big screen

As part of the franchise's 25th anniversary celebrations, all eight films will return to theatres for a limited run, and the first film will be accompanied by 12 minutes of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

The re-release is part of the annual ‘Back to Hogwarts’ celebration, which commemorates September 1, the day students board the Hogwarts Express in J.K. Rowling's books. While all eight Harry Potter films will return to theatres during the event, only the first film will feature the exclusive footage, making it the centrepiece of this year's celebrations.

About Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Released in 2001 and directed by Chris Columbus, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone introduced Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. The film became an instant global phenomenon, setting the stage for a franchise that would span eight films, gross more than $7.7 billion worldwide and leave an indelible mark on popular culture. The film was based on JK Rowling’s first book from the Harry Potter series- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Global celebrations and ticket sales

The anniversary celebrations extend beyond movie theatres. Warner Bros. Discovery has planned fan events in cities including Paris, Venice, Madrid and Sydney, while Wizarding World attractions will host special experiences for visitors. Tickets for the theatrical re-release go on sale on July 31, which happens to be Harry Potter's birthday.

Passing the wand to a new generation

The return to theatres also arrives at a pivotal moment for the franchise. With HBO's television adaptation preparing to introduce a new generation to Hogwarts, the re-release serves as both a nostalgic celebration for longtime fans and a reminder of the enduring appeal of the Boy Who Lived. For those who grew up waiting for their Hogwarts letter, this is another chance to experience the magic where it was always meant to be seen: on the big screen.