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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 11: India's full schedule, medal events and match timings

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 08:48 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 08:48 IST
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 11: India's full schedule, medal events and match timings

CWG 2026 Day 11: India's full schedule, medal events and match timings Photograph: (X/Glasgow 2026)

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Here's a look at the full schedule and event timings for Indian athletes competing on Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, which began on Jul 23, will come to an end on Sunday (Aug 2). On the final day of the four-yearly event, Indian athletes will compete in judo, track cycling and para track cycling.

Here is the complete schedule of Indian athletes on Day 11. All timings are in IST:

Judo

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  • 2:30 pm onwards - Women’s -78kg, Round of 16: Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland)
  • 2:30 pm onwards - Men’s -100kg, Round of 16: Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus)
  • 2:30 pm onwards - Men’s +100kg, Round of 16: Yash Ghangas vs Joshua Whitehouse (Wales)
  • 7:30 pm onwards - Women’s -78kg, Medal Rounds: Ishroop Narang (if she qualifies)
  • 7:30 pm onwards - Men’s -100kg, Medal Rounds: Avtar Singh (if he qualifies)
  • 7:30 pm onwards - Men’s +100kg, Medal Rounds: Yash Ghangas (if he qualifies)

Track cycling and para track cycling

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  • 2:09 pm - Men’s 40km Points Race Qualifying Round: Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Heat 1), Dinesh Kumar (Heat 2)
  • 3:51 pm - Men’s 1000m Time Trial final: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
  • 8:40 pm - Women’s C4-C5 1000m Time Trial final: Lisha Das
  • 9:09 pm - Men’s 40km Points Race final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar (if they qualify)

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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