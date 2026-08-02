/Sachin and Ankush make it 7 gold medals for India in boxing at CWG 2026

India clinched seven gold medals in boxing on Saturday (Aug 1) at the CWG 2026, with women boxers winning five and Sachin Siwach and Ankush Panghal among the men’s boxers. After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sakshi Chaudhary and Priya Ghanghas clinched gold medals in their respective categories, Sachin and Ankush added the cherry on the cake with theirs in Glasgow. Producing a remarkable comeback against Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the 60kg boxing gold medal match, Sachin won via split decision (3-2) to win India’s sixth gold medal in this discipline at the CWG 2026.

On the other hand, a confident Ankush Panghal delivered a massive win against England’s Dimeji Shittu in the men’s 80kg final to scale the gold medal tally to seven for his country in a single day.

Sachin’s unbelievable comeback and gold

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Sachin and Ndevelo began cautiously, with the two boxers spending early exchanges sizing up one another. While Sachin tried to pace up the attack, Ndevelo relied on counter punching, as he claimed an early lead in the bout by taking the first round 3-2.



Come the second round, the Indian boxer increased the intensity of his attack, using his hand speed to put his opponent under pressure. Although the referee deducted a point from Sachin for repeatedly lowering his head, Sachin managed to win the second round 3-2, leaving the final round to determine the winner.

Sachin knew what was at stake and came out all guns blazing against his Zimbabwean opponent in the final round. He kept pushing him towards the ropes, and despite receiving several warnings from the referee, Sachin didn’t back down. His persistence paid off after he landed a clinical punch that forced a standing count against Ndevelo just before the bell rang. After a tense wait, Sachin was declared the winner via a split decision (3-2).

Confident Ankush seals gold medal win in 80kg

Ankush’s gold medal win against England's Shittu was India’s last and seventh overall in the day in boxing across men’s and women’s events.



After enduring a challenging start, where he lost the opening round 5-0, Ankush bounced back brilliantly in the second round by winning it 3-2. Shittu, in the meantime, received a point deduction warning in the second round.

