Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Gold Medal Rush for India: Sakshi, Priya, and Arundhati shine as women boxers dominate CWG 2026

Gold Medal Rush for India: Sakshi, Priya, and Arundhati shine as women boxers dominate CWG 2026

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 23:25 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 23:25 IST
Gold Medal Rush for India: Sakshi, Priya, and Arundhati shine as women boxers dominate CWG 2026

Sakshi, Priya, and Arundhati shine as Indian women boxers dominate CWG 2026 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Indian women boxers dominated CWG 2026 as Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, and Arundhati Choudhary clinched three gold medals in Glasgow.

In an unforgettable day for the Indian boxers at CWG 2026, mainly the women, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary and Sakshi Chaudhary, have clinched gold medals in their respective categories, all in one evening in Glasgow. While Priya beat Canada’s Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh by a split decision (4-1) in the women’s 60kg final, Arundhati beat her English opponent Chantelle Reid in the 70kg category to win a gold medal. Sakshi, competing in the 51kg category, claimed her first CWG 2026 gold against England’s Ruby White on Saturday (Aug 1).

Sakshi Sets Pace with Maiden CWG Gold

England’s White began aggressively against Sakshi but failed to put her lanky Indian opponent on the backfoot because of her height. Although she did not land cleaner punches, Sakshi did enough to win the opening round. Her solid defence, composed approach and fewer punches kept her ahead in the second round, as she continued to frustrate White. Her superior ring control helped her win the second round 4-1, leaving her one round away from a gold medal.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read| CWG 2026: Women boxers Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria secure gold medals for India

By using her left guard to block White’s punches and her right for landing her own in the third and final round, Sakshi won the match by unanimous decision.

Priya Adds to India’s Golden Tally

Trending Stories

Priya beat her Canadian opponent Al-Ahmadieh in her gold medal match in the 60kg category, increasing India’s tally to four among boxers on Saturday. Despite Al-Ahmadieh narrowly winning the first round 3-2, she failed to replicate her performance in the second as India’s Priya clinched that round 4-1.

With the gold medal on the line, Priya landed aggressive yet clean punches in the third and final round to gain momentum. With Al-Ahmadieh also pushing Priya to the ropes, it all fell to the judges to pick a winner. The five-judge panel awarded Priya the win via split decision.

Arundhati Completes a Hat-Trick

Arundhati faced off last in the 70kg category, and delivered a dominant finish, completing a hat-trick. She defeated her English opponent by a 5-0 unanimous decision in Glasgow on Saturday evening.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

Trending Topics