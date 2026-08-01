/Gold Medal Rush for India: Sakshi, Priya, and Arundhati shine as women boxers dominate CWG 2026

In an unforgettable day for the Indian boxers at CWG 2026, mainly the women, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary and Sakshi Chaudhary, have clinched gold medals in their respective categories, all in one evening in Glasgow. While Priya beat Canada’s Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh by a split decision (4-1) in the women’s 60kg final, Arundhati beat her English opponent Chantelle Reid in the 70kg category to win a gold medal. Sakshi, competing in the 51kg category, claimed her first CWG 2026 gold against England’s Ruby White on Saturday (Aug 1).

Sakshi Sets Pace with Maiden CWG Gold

England’s White began aggressively against Sakshi but failed to put her lanky Indian opponent on the backfoot because of her height. Although she did not land cleaner punches, Sakshi did enough to win the opening round. Her solid defence, composed approach and fewer punches kept her ahead in the second round, as she continued to frustrate White. Her superior ring control helped her win the second round 4-1, leaving her one round away from a gold medal.

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By using her left guard to block White’s punches and her right for landing her own in the third and final round, Sakshi won the match by unanimous decision.

Priya Adds to India’s Golden Tally

Priya beat her Canadian opponent Al-Ahmadieh in her gold medal match in the 60kg category, increasing India’s tally to four among boxers on Saturday. Despite Al-Ahmadieh narrowly winning the first round 3-2, she failed to replicate her performance in the second as India’s Priya clinched that round 4-1.



With the gold medal on the line, Priya landed aggressive yet clean punches in the third and final round to gain momentum. With Al-Ahmadieh also pushing Priya to the ropes, it all fell to the judges to pick a winner. The five-judge panel awarded Priya the win via split decision.

Arundhati Completes a Hat-Trick