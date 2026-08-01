/CWG 2026: Women boxers Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria secure gold medals for India

Indian women boxers Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria put on a dominant show at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday (Aug 1), winning gold medals in their respective categories. While Preeti defeated Canada’s Scarlett Delgado via unanimous decision to win the top prize in the 54kg, Lamboria won her gold medal after beating Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh in the 57kg. Their gold-medal wins come a day after the Indian judokas Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh created history with theirs late on Friday (Jul 31).

Preeti brought her A-game to the final contest, holding control of the contest after the bell rang. She showed supreme accuracy, composure and ring craft to secure India’s first boxing gold of the day.

Preeti Takes Control

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Even though the Canadian boxer began brightly by landing a couple of punches to unsettle her opponent, Preeti found her rhythm quickly. She used her trademark left hook and sharp combinations to take control of the bout. As the round progressed, Preeti connected with an array of clean punches, which earned her five points to begin the proceedings.

Delgado came all guns blazing in the second round, only for Preeti to keep her calm and stay ahead in the contest. She built on the momentum by landing punches with both hands, increasing pressure on her opponent.



The final round sealed the gold medal win for Preeti. With points, confidence and momentum on her side, Preeti’s technique and composure never allowed her opponent to stage a comeback in the final bout. The Indian boxer continued to dictate the pace and landed clearer punches. As the bell rang, the five judges unanimously declared Preeti Pawar the winner.

Jaismine adds gold to the medal tally

Preeti’s compatriot Jaismine Lamboria also made herself and the country proud in the 57kg division with a gold medal win. She beat Michaela Walsh by a unanimous 5-0 decision on Saturday. The reigning world champion in the 57kg category, Jaismine was calm, composed, yet calculated in her approach against the defending CWG champion in the final.



The final began cautiously, with the boxers keeping it slow and waiting for the other to press. The referee intervened twice in the opening minute by urging the two boxers to increase the action as they looked to rely on counter-punching. Despite the lack of action, the Indian women’s boxer did enough with her cleaner shots to take the opening round by a 3-2 split decision.



The second round drew the Indian women’s boxer closer to victory, as her patience and decision to choose her moments carefully led to her advantage. Her accuracy and ring control impressed the judges, who awarded her the round 5-0.

