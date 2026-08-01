/'Remarkable consistency, composure': PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on CWG 2026 silver

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra, Yash Vir Singh and Yamini Maurya for winning medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, praising their hard work, consistency and commitment to the sport. Congratulating Neeraj Chopra on his silver medal in the men’s javelin throw, PM Modi said the Olympic champion once again showed “remarkable consistency, composure and spirit”.

“An outstanding Silver for Neeraj Chopra in the Men’s Javelin event at Glasgow! He has once again demonstrated remarkable consistency, composure and spirit. His successes make every Indian proud. My best wishes to him for the endeavours ahead,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also praised Yash Vir Singh for winning bronze in the men’s javelin throw, saying his performance reflected his “zeal and dedication”.

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“Congratulations to Yash Vir Singh for winning the Bronze in the Men’s Javelin event! He produced an impressive throw, reflecting his zeal and dedication. His achievement will inspire many young athletes. All the best to him for the endeavours ahead,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also congratulated Yamini Maurya for winning silver in the women’s 57 kg judo event and appreciated her passion and effort.

“Congratulations to Yamini Maurya on winning a Silver in the Judo 57 kg category! She played very well and her passion for Judo clearly reflected in her performance. Her feat will draw many youngsters towards Judo in the coming times. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead,” he wrote.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated Neeraj Chopra and Yash Vir Singh for winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s javelin throw at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. She praised their “splendid performances” and said their success had brought pride and happiness to the country.

In a post shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan on X, the President said, “Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a Silver Medal and Yash Vir Singh on securing a Bronze Medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your splendid performances have brought immense pride and joy to the nation. This memorable double podium finish reflects your unwavering dedication and exceptional sporting excellence. May your pursuit of excellence continue to inspire generations and earn greater accolades for the country.”

President Murmu also congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for winning the bronze medal in the decathlon, calling it “another historic first for Indian athletics”.

“Heartiest congratulations to Tejaswin Shankar on winning the Bronze Medal in the Decathlon at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. With this outstanding performance, you have become the first Indian to win a medal in the decathlon at the Commonwealth Games. The nation is immensely proud of this exceptional achievement. May you continue to scale new heights of success and bring greater glory to the country,” the post said.