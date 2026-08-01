/CWG 2026 Day 9: Asmita, Harsh win gold, Neeraj claims silver, Tejaswini makes history

India enjoyed its best day so far at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, winning six medals (two gold, two silver and two bronze) on Day 9 in Glasgow on Friday. The strong performance took India’s medal tally to 23 (5 gold, 12 silver and 6 bronze), moving the country to 10th in the standings. The biggest success came in judo, where Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh became India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallists in the sport. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won silver in the men’s javelin throw, while debutant Yashvir Singh claimed bronze to give India two medals in the event. Tejaswin Shankar also made history by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon, earning bronze.

Australia continued to lead the medal table with 128 medals (55 gold, 30 silver and 43 bronze), while England stayed second with 80 medals.

Asmita won the women’s 48kg title after coming from behind to beat Canada’s Heidi Quach. She recovered after giving away an early yuko and penalty to seal a historic victory.

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Soon after, Harsh Singh defeated Australia’s Olympian Joshua Katz in the men’s 60kg final. He secured the win with a waza-ari in the final minute to claim India’s second judo gold. Yamini Mourya narrowly missed making it three gold medals, losing the women’s 57kg final to England’s Acelya Toprak in golden score and settling for silver.

India finished with its best-ever Commonwealth Games performance in judo, winning two gold and one silver.

In athletics, Neeraj Chopra and Yashvir Singh shared the podium in the men’s javelin throw. Competing in difficult windy conditions, Neeraj recorded a season-best throw of 85.83m to take silver behind Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (89.75m). Yashvir produced a personal-best throw of 85.41m with his final attempt to win bronze on his Commonwealth Games debut.

Tejaswin Shankar added another historic medal by winning bronze in the decathlon with 7,976 points.

India’s boxers also impressed, with 10 athletes reaching their respective finals. Arundhati Choudhary produced one of the biggest upsets of the day by beating defending champion Rosie Eccles of Wales 4-0 in the women’s 70kg semifinal.

World champion Jaismine Lamboria advanced after winning by Referee Stops Contest in the women’s 57kg semifinal, while Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain cruised to a 5-0 victory in the women’s 75kg event. Preeti Pawar (54kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg) and heavyweight Narender (90+kg) also won their semifinal bouts to move one step away from gold.

India also continued its fine form in lawn bowls. Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar stayed unbeaten in the men’s pairs after defeating the Falkland Islands 6-3, 10-0 for their fourth straight win. They remained second in Section B behind England on points difference before their final league match.

In the women’s singles, Nayanmoni Saikia defeated Zambia’s Mildred Mkandawire 2-0.