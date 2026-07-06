/Tom Holland reveals why he thought Christopher Nolan disliked his performance while filming The Odyssey

Tom Holland is currently gearing up for the release of Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey, and the actor has revealed that he initially feared the Oscar-winning filmmaker was dissatisfied with his acting. Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, it is slated to release next week.

Tom Holland shares BTS moments

During a conversation with Fandango, Holland shared that working with IMAX equipment was completely new to him. "Working with the Imax cameras for the first time is an experience. It is unlike anything I have ever seen before, and I didn’t know that it only ran for three minutes. So, I remember you would continue cutting, and I was with Jon [Bernthal], like, ‘Why does he keep cutting? Why does he keep doing that?'"

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He recalled wondering if Nolan was unhappy with what he and co-star Jon Bernthal were doing in front of the camera. "And in my head, I was like, ‘Does he not like what we’re doing? What is happening?’ And then, I remember it was actually [stunt coordinator] George Cottle that was like, ‘No, no, no, there’s only three minutes in the mag.’ I was like, ‘Oh, thank god.’ I thought I was totally shitting the bed in this scene."

The actor had earlier opened up about his first day on The Odyssey and called it one of the most challenging moments of his career.

About The Odyssey

The film follows Odysseus as he tries to return home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, enduring a perilous decade-long journey filled with mythical creatures, gods and relentless challenges.

Meanwhile, his wife Penelope struggles to fend off persistent suitors, while their son Telemachus searches for his missing father.

Led by Matt Damon (Odysseus), the film stars Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Holland as Telemachus. The cast also features Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Samantha Morton and Bill Irwin in key roles.