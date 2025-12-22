/The Odyssey trailer: Christopher Nolan lines up stars Matt Damon, Tom Hollan, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson for an epic period drama

The year is ending with a bang! The first trailer of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film The Odyssey is out, and it gives a peek into an epic saga that the filmmaker is setting up for the world to see. The film stars Matt Damon as Greek hero Odysseus, who, along with his army, is set on a journey back home after the Trojan war.

The Odyssey trailer

The two-minute-long trailer gives a brief glimpse into the world that Nolan is creating. Comprising mostly long shots and ambient sneak peeks, the trailer still manages to create curiosity around the period drama.

The trailer highlights that Odysseus and his men have fought a brutal war and witnessed mayhem, death and sights unlike any human eye has ever seen. They are now headed back home, but the journey ahead is no better than the ordeal they have suffered.

The film also stars Anne Hathaway as Odysseus' wife Penelope and Tom Holland, who plays his son Telemachus. Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and others also star in the movie in various roles.

Reactions to the trailer

Ardent Nolan fans shared their excitement as the trailer of The Odyssey dropped online on Monday on social media.

“My theatre just kicked me out for being seated too early to see this movie,” read a comment on YouTube. “Nolan is one of the most influential directors of our generation. I can't wait for this,” said another.

This will be Nolan's first film after winning the Best Director Oscar for Oppenheimer. That film starred Cillian Murphy in the lead as Father of the Atom Bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer. The film was a box office success and was also critically well-received.

About Odyssey

The Odyssey is Homer’s epic poem chronicling Odysseus’s perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Battling monsters, temptation and fate, he relies on wit and endurance.