/Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey faces festival boycott over western Sahara filming locations

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey may be one of the most anticipated films of the year but it has found no takers at the Sahara International Film Festival. The organisers of the film festival called for a boycott of Nolan’s film over scenes shot in the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

What is the controversy about?

Nolan’s period drama is scheduled for release worldwide on July 17, was partially filmed in the peninsula of Dakhla in the disputed territory, with a cast including Zendaya and Matt Damon.

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The mineral-rich former Spanish colony has been largely controlled by Morocco since 1975 but is considered a non-self-governing territory by the United Nations.

Morocco has long been in conflict with the Algerian-backed Polisario Front, which seeks independence for the Sahrawi people.

"When Christopher Nolan steps on the red carpet on his way to the premiere's screening, he will also be stepping on International Law, specifically the right of the Sahrawi people to their territory and resources, which are being illegally exploited by Morocco," the festival, also known as FiSahara, said in a statement.

"FiSahara is calling for a general boycott by the public after Christopher Nolan chose the city of Dakhla in Morocco-occupied Western Sahara as one of its locations," it said.

Nolan was asked to drop scenes before

FiSahara, which takes place in Sahrawi refugee camps in Algeria, had pressured Nolan last year to drop the scenes filmed in the territory.

"I would encourage Mr Nolan to understand the history of the Moroccan regime's repression against the Sahrawi people," Spanish film star Javier Bardem was quoted as saying in the festival's statement.

Morocco maintains that Western Sahara is an integral part of the kingdom and proposes a plan in which it would be an autonomous Moroccan territory. The Polisario Front however maintains its demands to hold a referendum on self-determination.