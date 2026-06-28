/The Odyssey: Universal skips influencer screenings for Christopher Nolan's film in bold industry move

In a move that hopefully will set a benchmark for other films, Universal Studios has decided to skip screenings for social media influencers for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Studios and producers usually screen films for influencers to get word-of-mouth publicity for their films.

The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films of the year and boasts of a massive star cast comprising of Hollywood A-listers including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and more.

Reports state that after the film’s global premiere screening in London on July 6, the film will begin screening for film critics before its worldwide release on July 17.

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No screening for social media influencers

The move comes at a time when makers depend heavily on word of mouth publicity of their films of social media, particularly amplified by social media influencers and YouTube bloggers.

Studios typically make the decision whether to have word-of-mouth screenings on a case-by-case basis, depending on the film. However, it has become a standard procedure for films that are aiming for popcorn movie blockbuster status.

The decision comes at a time when the relationship between fans, influencers, and film promotions has become savvier.

Disney, for example, was quickly called out for using influencers in a viral stunt where The Mandalorian and Grogu star Pedro Pascal surprised a group of fans at Disneyland. The moment was presented online as if Pascal had appeared before unsuspecting regular tourists.

Then, influencers gave positive reviews for Warner Bros’ Supergirl, which were met with scepticism worldwide and later mostly panned by critics.

The film has averaged a 59 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Universal recently drew criticism after it screened Disclosure Day for influencers who termed the film as ‘Spielberg’s best film in 20 years’. However, the film critics had nothing so pleasant to say about the sci-fi.

End of social media reviews?

While it is too early to predict if the move will lead to an end of social media reviews entirely, it is being seen as a brave move from Universal. The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films of the year and no publicity goes waste. Early reviews would only encourage more and more viewers to watch the film in theatres.

About The Odyssey