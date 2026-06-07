/Matt Damon reveals why Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was his 'hardest movie' yet

The anticipation around Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to grow as its release date gets closer. Now, Matt Damon has shared new details about the upcoming mythological epic, revealing the difficulties he faced while playing the legendary Greek hero Odysseus.

Matt Damon on his experience

While attending the California Adopt-A-Pet Day, held at the Eastwood Ranch Foundation's Animal Rescue and Adoption Facility in Los Angeles, the Oscar winner spoke candidly about the scale of the upcoming film and stated that the production was more demanding than any project he has undertaken before.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"It was by far the hardest movie I've ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there's no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff," he said, as quoted by Page Six.

Nolan's vision for the film

It's no secret that Nolan prefers practical effects, real-world locations and large-scale sets instead of depending on computer-generated imagery.

Earlier, other cast members have also noted Nolan's vision for the film. "I feel like this particular picture is an accumulation of all of his skills and all of his experiences and him at his best, going for it," Tom Holland had said.

In a previous interview with GQ, Damon had reflected on the size of the production, saying, "Because of where the movie business is going, it was a really weird movie for me personally, in the sense that I had almost a nostalgic feeling the entire time I was making it, because it felt like movies were when I started working."

He further added, "And I know that that's going away. I knew that this was the last chance I was ever going to have to do something like this."

About The Odyssey

Written, directed and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, the project also features Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous and Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.