/Lupita Nyong'o reacts to criticism over playing Helen Of Troy In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is one of the most highly-anticipated films of Hollywood. With star-studded cast inluding Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya among others, fans it is based on the adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem. Actress Lupita Nyong'o, who will be seen playing the role of Helen of Troy, has addressed the backlash to her casting in the film.

Lupita Nyong'o breaks silence over her casting in The Odyssey

Speaking to Elle, the Quiet Place actress was asked about the her role in The Odyssey and the backlash over casting, she said, "“I’m very supportive of Chris’s intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling,” she said. “Our cast is representative of the world. I’m not spending my time thinking of a defense. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not. … It’s quite something to be a part of The Odyssey, because it is so grand. It spans worlds. So that’s why the cast is what it is. We’re occupying the epic narrative of our time. … I was so deeply honored to be entrusted with the role."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She further said, “You can't perform beauty. ”I want to know who a character is. What is beyond beauty? What is beyond looks? That's the thing about doing such a well-known text, which has been studied and interpreted and derived from. The research could be endless. The good thing about working with a writer like Chris is that it's on the page. The investigation starts with the page you're given. That's what I based it on."

The response of Lupita comes after the Daily Wire host Matt Walsh took to X and wrote, ‘Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is "the most beautiful woman in the world".’ But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave ‘the most beautiful woman’ role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward. Too afraid to do anything that even slightly challenges the spirit of the age.” Musk replied quickly, writing, “True.”

Lupita said, "It’s quite something to be a part of ‘The Odyssey,’ because it is so grand. It spans worlds. So that’s why the cast is what it is. We’re occupying the epic narrative of our time."

All about The Odyssey

The Odyssey is an epic action-fantasy film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer's ancient Greek epics. Headlined by Matt Damon as the mythic Greek hero, the film features actors in classic mythological roles.

The star-studded cast to play the roles are Tom Holland as Telemachus (Odysseus' son), Anne Hathaway as Penelope (Odysseus' wife), Zendaya as Athena (Goddess of Wisdom), Charlize Theron as Circe (the sorceress), Robert Pattinson as Antinous (lead suitor), Jon Bernthal as Menelaus (King of Sparta), John Leguizamo as Eumaeus (the loyal swineherd), Benny Safdie as Agamemnon (King of Mycenae), Samantha Morton as Circe (multiple sources also credit her here alongside Theron), Mia Goth as Melantho, Travis Scott, and Elliot Page.