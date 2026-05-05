/The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2; hails Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's performances

The Devil Wears Prada 2, one of the year’s most anticipated releases, has finally hit cinemas and is receiving mixed reviews from audiences. While many are celebrating the reunion of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, others feel the sequel lacks the sharpness of the original film. The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan has also come forward praising the performances of Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

Christopher Nolan praises the film

Speaking on The Late Show, Christopher Nolan, the Oscar-winning filmmaker, revealed he watched the 20th Century Studios film on the opening weekend and has absolutely loved it. He said, "I watched it last night. It was fabulous, with Emily Blunt as well. It was terrific."

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Nolan also went on to share his thoughts on Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, both of whom he has worked with in the past.

Anne Hathaway has starred in three blockbuster hits, which include The Dark Knight Rises and the sci-fi epic Interstellar. The actress and filmmakers have reunited with their upcoming film, The Odyssey, which is scheduled for July 2026. She will be seen in the role of Penelope.

On the other hand, Emily Blunt starred as Katherine Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's 2023 biographical thriller, Oppenheimer. The role garnered her immense love and respect.

Before Nolan, Karan Johar reviews the film

Earlier, Karan Johar expressed his views on the film. He took to his social media to share a long note about the sequel and described the nostalgia it brings to the big screen. “Nostalgia is powerful…. It keeps the present hopeful … my memory of watching #devilwearsprada is embedded in my heart…”

He further added, "I walked out more in love with Meryl Streep ( if that was possible ) and understanding the pursuits of Miranda Priestly .. even though she was a tough leader, even though she was aesthetically judgemental and raising eye brow elitist to a fault…. But I understood her for her chase to attain excellence and perfection…. I wondered how I would feel revisiting Andy, Nigel, Emily and Miranda…," he wrote.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt returned as Andy and Emily after 20 years. They were joined by Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, who reprised their roles as the iconic Miranda and Nigel. Directed by David Frankel, the second instalment explores how traditional magazine print is struggling against AI and digital media.

In frame: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathway Photograph: (X)

The film has received much love from the audiences, not only in the US but also in India. Critics showered the film with praise.

The Odyssey's new trailer out!