/The Devil Wears Prada 2: A quick recap of the original film’s most unforgettable moments

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is just a day away from its theatrical release. As the Runway magazine team reunites on screen, take a quick look back at the original film’s most unforgettable moments- from Andy Sachs’s arrival at Runway to Miranda Priestly’s long monologue.
The Runway team, including Andy, Miranda, Emily, and Nigel, is reuniting after 20 years. As the sequel of The Devil Wears Prada hits cinemas on May 1, take a look back at some of the unforgettable moments from the original franchise.
Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs comes to Miranda Priestly’s office to interview for a new job, but she faces a setback because of her appearance, which makes her unfit for the role in the place where everyone breathes fashion. During the interview, Miranda criticises Andy’s look and makes it clear that she doesn’t fit in at the fashion magazine, Runway. As soon as Andy is about to exit, she pauses and delivers a striking speech, which makes Miranda look up and take notice of her presence. Andy eventually lands the job.
Is there any better way to end a conversation than this? Guess not. Miranda Priestly has the last word in conversations with just a simple “That's all." She often uses a signal to the person in front of her that her commands are absolute and no further debate or explanation is required.
During one of the fashion spread meetings, Andy Sachs lets out a giggle at a crucial moment when the editors are trying to pick the perfect belt. What seems like a regular slip turns into a class on fashion, with Miranda icily reminding Andy of the important role fashion has in everyday life and how her cerulean blue sweater was chosen by the people working in Runway as a fashion item some years back.
After facing much criticism, Andy sought help from Nigel and underwent a shocking transformation, making sure she looked fit for the job at Runway. Everyone, including Miranda and Emily, had to sit up and take notice of her unexpected makeover.
The famous dialogue is delivered by Nigel right in the beginning of the film. The scene occurs when Andy has just arrived for her interview at Runway magazine and Nigel gets a text from Miranda's driver that she is arriving and not in a good mood. ‘Gird your loins!’ shouts Nigel to the staff as everyone hurries to settle down and even swap comfortable shoes for heels before Miranda arrives in the office.
One of the most iconic dialogues also involves Emily's words of wisdom to Andy. When Andy begins fully embracing the high-fashion world of Runway magazine and is chosen to go to Paris Fashion Week in Emily's place, she angrily delivers this dialogue.
In the climactic final scene, Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs discuss why Priestly chose Jacqueline over Nigel for a senior position in Dior even though Nigel deserved it, Andy says she would never betray a loyal friend like that. Only to be reminded that Andy already did the same with Emily because that's business. “Everybody wants to be us,” Miranda says, which showcases the immense power, luxury, and influence she has garnered over the years.