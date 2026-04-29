/The Devil Wears Prada 2: A quick recap of the original film’s most unforgettable moments

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs comes to Miranda Priestly’s office to interview for a new job, but she faces a setback because of her appearance, which makes her unfit for the role in the place where everyone breathes fashion. During the interview, Miranda criticises Andy’s look and makes it clear that she doesn’t fit in at the fashion magazine, Runway. As soon as Andy is about to exit, she pauses and delivers a striking speech, which makes Miranda look up and take notice of her presence. Andy eventually lands the job.