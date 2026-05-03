/The Devil Wears Prada 2 India box office collection Day 2: Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway's film sees growth on Saturday

After opening with decent numbers, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has shown a slight growth at the Indian box office. Starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, the sequel was released on May 1, 2026, two decades after the original film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹4 crore net on Day 2. This marks a 5.3% rise as compared to its Day 1 earnings of ₹3.80 crore. As of now, the film's total India net collection reportedly stands at ₹9.50 crore, and the gross collection has reached ₹11.37 crore.

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As per reports, the footfall showed a gradual increase across the day. While the morning occupancy opened at 24.56%, the afternoon shows recorded 51.78% occupancy, and the night shows saw 47.11% occupancy.

With his The Devil Wears Prada 2 had an average occupancy of 45.66% on Day 2 despite a slight dip in the number of shows from 1,644 on Day 1 to 1,611 on Day 2.

The paid previews on Thursday contributed ₹1.70 crore, and including Day 1 earnings, the opening total stood at ₹5.50 crore.

Global box office

As per Deadline, the film has already grossed $114.6 million worldwide, showcasing a strong performance. Out of this, $82.1 million has come from 51 international markets, while North America contributed $32.5 million, including preview figures. The film reportedly added $27.5 million overseas on Friday.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 WION review

The WION review of the film reads, "Despite the flaws, The Devil Wears Prada 2 works primarily because of its actors. They, once again, make you privy to the world of fashion, media and the complexities that come along. Of course, the first part was fresh and one of a kind and hence iconic. Expectations have doubled up since then, and perhaps that’s why the sequel isn’t as fun as one would think it to be. Yet, it manages to strike a chord, for it adapts to present times and gives a fresh perspective into the world of publishing."

About the film

Directed by David Frankel and penned by Aline Brosh McKenna, the sequel revisits the world of Runway Magazine. The story explores the changing dynamics of the fashion publishing industry. The film follows Miranda Priestly navigating the decline of print media, while Andy Sachs re-enters her life as an established journalist asked to redefine the magazine’s identity.