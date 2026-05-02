/The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection Day 1: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway's sequel mints THIS much in India

After a wait of over 20 years, the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada has arrived in theatres. Starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway, the film has managed to draw audiences back to cinemas, but early numbers suggest a slightly underwhelming start at the Indian box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection Day 1

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has seen a decent opening at the Indian box office and reportedly earned Rs 5.50 crore net earnings on Day 1, including Thursday’s paid previews (₹1.70 crore).

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According to Sacnilk, the highly anticipated sequel to the classic Hollywood fashion drama collected Rs 3.80 crore net on Friday across 1,644 shows. While the film's gross collections are said to be at Rs 6.57 crore.

Global numbers

Despite a moderate start in India, the film is reportedly stronger overseas. As per reports, on Friday, the film earned $33 million (including previews) across more than 4,000 theatres in North America, and the numbers are expected to rise in its opening weekend.

Globally, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has reportedly crossed $50.5 million within its initial run. The film is said to have been mounted on a $100 million budget and opened across 35 international markets before expanding to 45 territories.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 WION review

The WION review of the film reads, “Despite the flaws, The Devil Wears Prada 2 works primarily because of its actors. They, once again, make you privy to the world of fashion, media and the complexities that come along. Of course, the first part was fresh and one of a kind and hence iconic. Expectations have doubled up since then, and perhaps that’s why the sequel isn’t as fun as one would think it to be. Yet, it manages to strike a chord, for it adapts to present times and gives a fresh perspective into the world of publishing.”

About the film

Directed by David Frankel and penned by Aline Brosh McKenna, the sequel revisits the world of Runway Magazine. The story revolves around Andy, who is now an established journalist, and she reconnects with Miranda Priestly in an industry transformed by digital disruption.