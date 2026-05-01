/The Devil Wears Prada stars Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci shine bright with Hollywood Walk of Fame Honour | See pics

The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released today, much to the excitement of fans. However, just a day before its release, the co-stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci received their Hollywood Walk of Fame stars. The ceremony was attended by fans, family and celebs, including Robert Downey Jr, Meryl Streep, Matt Damon and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, among others.

Featured tributes from Hollywood celebrities

The Devil Wears Prada duo, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, were honoured with joint stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2026. The ceremony held on Hollywood Boulevard featured tributes from Meryl Streep, Matt Damon and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrating the pair's career longevity and close bond. Emily Blunt's husband John Krasinki was also present at the event.

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Receiving the honour, Emily Blunt said, "It's very difficult to sum up how meaningful this is to me, and the juggernauts that showed up to speak about me have just blown my hair back." While Stanley Tucci said, "It has been an honour and absolutely exhausting to be part of Hollywood for 45 years. But I wouldn't have traded it for the world."

Dwayne congratulated both the honourees and said, “Congratulations to Stanley and Emily. It's about time! The one word that I think reflects Emily's mana in here and her spirit is 'present'.” While the Marvel star Robert Downey Jr said, "She is the scene partner you will never forget. And she's the wife you can't resent (John Krasinski) for landing because he's equally dynamic and this guy's impossible not to love."

Damon praised the duo and said, "This makes me so happy...The Tucci-Blunt legend just continues to grow and evolve in the best possible ways." The Devil Wears Prada co-star Meryl Streep said, "You can't even call Stanley a national treasure anymore because I've just been around the world, and truly, the affection hurled at him globally ... he's just marinating in it."

All about The Devil Wears Prada 2

Helmed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film is the sequel to the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. The comedy-drama will star Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, among others. It will also see new additions to the cast, i.e., Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley as well.

It will follow the story of Miranda Priestly, who struggles against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amid declining print media, while Miranda nears retirement.