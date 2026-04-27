/'Was in Miranda zone': Emily Blunt reveals being scared of Meryl Streep during Devil Wears Prada filming

One of the highly anticipated movies of Hollywood this year, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is just a week away from its release. The drama will see the return of the iconic trio – Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt – on big screens. The Quiet Place actress recently admitted that she was scared of the veteran actress Meryl Streep during the shoot of Devil Wears Prada.

What did Emily Blunt say about her working with Meryl Streep?

With SiriusXM Front Row hosted by Andy Cohen, the cast sat down to chat for the film- Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci. Emily Blunt shared her experience about working with Meryl Streep being intimidating.

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She stated, "I mean, on the first one, I was quite scared because I felt like you were in a zone." Meryl Streep replied, 'Oh yeah. I was in that zone.” Emily Blunt stated that she was in a ‘Miranda zone’ (making reference to the fictional editor-in-chief of Runway Magazine, character Miranda Priestly).

All about The Devil Wears Prada 2

Helmed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman and executively produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna.

It is the sequel of 2006 film and follows the story of Miranda Priestly, who struggles against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amid declining print media, while Miranda nears retirement.