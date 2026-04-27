/The Devil Wears Prada 2: Advance bookings open now; India gets early preview screenings

After a long wait of 20 years, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is all set to arrive in the theatres on May 1, 2026. Ticket sales have now begun in India, and the film is one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year. Adding to the excitement, exclusive paid preview shows have also been announced.

Advance booking is open in India

Directed by David Frankel, the early screenings of the sequel begin in the evening of April 30, with its grand theatrical release on Friday. From its stylish visuals to its global appeal, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has remained a hot topic of conversation since its announcement, and with advance booking open, fans can reserve seats early.

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Very few films exploring the fashion world command the same legacy as The Devil Wears Prada. Be it razor-sharp silhouettes and impeccably tailored suits, to coveted luxury labels and those unforgettable red stilettos, it has set a benchmark in the film industry.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

With Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles, the sequel also features fresh faces such as Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, and Lucy Liu. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles from the original film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is written by Aline Brosh McKenna and is backed by 20th Century Studios. The film revisits the high-stakes environment of Runway magazine, and this time it navigates the challenges of a rapidly changing media.

The story reportedly follows Miranda Priestly as she faces off against her former assistant Emily Charlton, now a powerful industry player, while dealing with the pressures of a changing publishing world.