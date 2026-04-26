/The Devil Wears Prada 2 craze: Gen Z’s ‘main character’ leave request goes viral; manager's response wins internet

Amid the ongoing excitement about The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is slated to release on May 1, 2026, a conversation between a Gen Z employee and her manager has taken over the internet. In the now-viral screenshot, the exchange between the two has sparked a buzz online regarding how workplace communication has been changing.

What's the viral email?

"Hope you’re doing okay, because I’m not. Recently, the work environment at the office has been quite tense and it has given me bloating and triggered my skin very badly," the viral email read.

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Then they went on to request four days of leave, from April 28 to May 1, not just to rest but to reset emotionally. "So I want 4 days off (28 April-1 May) to recover, reset and become my main character self before the Devil Wears Prada 2 comes out," the screenshot further read.

The employee also revealed her self-care plan and wrote, "I will use this break to pamper myself, get my nails done and sort my outfit." Then the email concluded with a praise for The Devil Wears Prada, "This movie is not just a movie for me, I literally applied to NIFT because of it, so you know this is serious. Hope you understand."

Manager's reply wins hearts

While many expected a formal or even critical reply, it was the manager’s unexpected response that grabbed attention. "Okay, approved bestie," the screenshot said. The informal approval quickly went viral and became a hot topic of discussion, leaving the internet divided.

Internet reactions

Social media was flooded with reactions as the email surfaced. "Now a days people only read subject line done you only give explanation if it's more than a week! This is dumb," one X user said. "Genz are not serious enough in corporate world too," another wrote. "May we all get manager like her in our office," said another. "genz in corporate are healing the toxic work environment and the hr is such a girl's girl," read another comment. "Main character energy loss should be considered a valid reason for leave," wrote one user.

The Devil Wears Prada 2