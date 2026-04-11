/The Devil Wears Prada 2: Meryl Streep gives verdict on Karan Johar’s look | Watch



The Devil Wears Prada 2 has already created a massive buzz across the world even before its release. Currently, the lead actors of the film, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, are busy promoting the sequel, and a recent interaction of the stars with filmmaker Karan Johar has taken over the internet.

Meryl Streep complements Johar

During a stop in Tokyo, Streep and Hathaway had a candid and playful exchange with the filmmaker, and fans can't get over it. In a video shared by 20th Century Studios on Instagram, Hathaway can be seen asking Johar, "Do you judge their shoes?" to which he replies, "All the time!"

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Then Streep takes a closer look at his outfit, particularly his footwear, and gives her stamp of approval, saying, "You have the perfect shoes on today!"

In the clip, the filmmaker was seen wearing Prada shoes to complement the film’s iconic association with the luxury brand.

Johar expresses his admiration for Streep

Earlier, Johar had shared a few glimpses from his meeting with The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars. Expressing his admiration for Streep, he wrote, "I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!! I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times," he wrote. "I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s another confession – my knees were RATTLING!"

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the sequel to the 2006 film brings back familiar faces, including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. The narrative centers on Miranda Priestly, who faces off against Emily Charlton, her ex-assistant turned rival executive.