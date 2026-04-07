/Karan Johar has ultimate fanboy moment meeting Meryl Streep, says he watched Devil Wears Prada, 'no less than 47 times'

The Devil Wears Prada is way beyond the movie for the lovers; it's the feeling. Two decades after the first movie was released and went on to become a cult classic, the world is gearing up for the release of the sequel that will bring back the legendary actors, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, who are set to reprise their iconic characters in the fourthcoming movie.

As the world gears up for The Devil Wears Prada 2, an unforgettable moment has brought its magic a little closer home. Filmmaker and director Karan Johar had the chance to meet the stars of the movie more than 40 times.

Living a fan boy moment and sharing his feelings from a rare and special meet up with global icons Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Tokyo, Japan, during the film’s international promotional tour.

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Sharing the pictures with the Hollywood icons, Johar wrote that he's singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep.'' As he went on to call Streep her guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!!.

''I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed, but here’s another confession - my knees were RATTLING!''

In the picture, Johar, Streep and Hathaway are posing with a smile on their faces. Evoking nostalgia, scale and sheer glamour, this interaction sets the stage for a global celebration of fashion, cinema and culture. It’s not just a meeting, it’s a moment that captures the spirit of an iconic legacy!

More about Devil Wears Prada 2

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci back as Miranda Priestly, Andy, Emily, and Nigel, respectively, to the streets of New York City. The movie will revolve around Andy, who will return to work under Runway Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) when the fashion magazine is under serious challenges.