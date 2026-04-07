/Rapper Offset is 'stable and being closely monitored' after shot near casino in Florida

In a shocking turn of events, Rapper Offset was shot on Monday in Florida. The renowned rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The incident occurred at a velet area after 7 p.m.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the rapper's rep has confirmed the unfortunate event, giving an update that he's currently under hospital observation.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” the rep wrote in a statement. “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

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More details about where the rapper sustained the injury have been revealed.

The Seminole Police Department said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the individual, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood,” Seminole Police Department said in a statement.

Two individuals have been detailed with the investigation underway, police said. Several videos allegedly showing the area where the shooting occurred and cops roaming around have gone viral across the internet.

“Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”



The former member of Atlanta-based hip-hop trio Migos, he rose to fame in 2008 with Quavo and Takeoff, who was fatally shot in November 2022.