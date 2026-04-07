/Lewis Hamilton goes Instagram official with Kim Kardashian, takes her for an insane car ride in Tokyo

It seems like things are taking a serious turn between Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton. After months of a not-so-silent romance, the F1 driver has seemingly made their relationship Instagram official with a thrilling new video.



On April 7, Hamilton shared a video of him driving a vintage Ferrari in Tokyo. And guess who was sitting beside him when he took the red beauty for a spin, it was none other than Kim K.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton go Instagram official

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With the clip that has already taken the internet by storm, Lewis has confirmed that he and Kim are spending a lot of time together. Although this is something the world was already aware of, thanks to paparazzi sightings and their Super Bowl appearance.

Sharing the video on Instagram writting, ''HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III,''

The clip shows Hamilton behind the wheel as he takes the Ferrari out and enjoys every bit of it during his drive in the capital city of Japan. The short video offers a montage of photos and clips of him and his car as they drive around the city, with a few close-up shots of the F1 champion smoothly shifting his car.

In the end, Kim makes an appearance as the camera moves toward her, and she laughs, calling her experience “insane.” For the car date ride, Kardashian wore a white turtleneck top.

Hamilton was in Japan for the Japanese Grand Prix in March, and this clip is supposedly from around that time. Soon after the video was shared, netizens started commenting as they reacted to Kim's appearance.

One user wrote,''GIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIRLS, an unexpected ending .''

Another user wrote,''the casual hard launchhh.''

In March, People reported that she's vacationing with Hamilton in Tokyo along with her three children, Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6, who she shares with ex-husband and controversial rapper Kanye West along with daughter North. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian and her children also joined her on the trip.

The source told the publication that the Kardashian star is, ‘’very into him''. "They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible. It's more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued," the source shared.

All we know about Kim and Lewis’ romance