/Greenland 2: Migration - When and where to watch Gerard Butler's disaster drama

The post-apocalyptic saga continues as Greenland 2: Migration gears up for its digital premiere on April 24, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, it serves as a follow-up to the 2020 disaster drama and delves deeper into a fractured world.

Sequel explores deeper

Picking up after the devastating comet strike, the story follows the Garrity family as they leave behind the relative safety of Greenland’s underground bunkers. Forced into the open, they go on a perilous journey across a ravaged Europe in search of a new home amid unpredictable threats.

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Gerard Butler opens up about the franchise

Talking about the Greenland franchise, Gerard Butler shared, "In terms of the idea - that we are stronger in numbers and as a team; and the more we stick together in these times. Like if we look at the world now as we are coming out of COVID which may be in some ways this represents people coming out of COVID in a world that was way more tricky than it was a few years ago. With a lot more going on that we have to shuffle through and fight through. Just the idea of that hope, hanging out to hope and being able to cling on. And to not deal with things in isolation and to come together as much as we can."

He further added, "And as John and Alison did in the first movie, seeing past their squabbles and all their issues with each other; they realised in terms of the larger meaning of this world it meant nothing. I hope that it's part of this legacy and perhaps in realizing that this world is maybe more vulnerable than we think it is and we have to take care of it. Perhaps it's an insight into a view of another reality that we are lucky not to have had yet and we still have to put in a lot of work into, to make sure we avoid."

About Greenland 2: Migration

Led by Gerard Butler, alongside Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis, the disaster drama explores themes of resilience and unity. The original film was released on December 18, 2020, and revolved around a structural engineer, John Garrity, played by Gerard Butler, who, along with his wife Allison (Morena Baccarin) and their diabetic son Nathan, faces hurdles to reach a safe place in Greenland.