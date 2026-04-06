/K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN announces contract renewal with Pledis at encore concert finale

Renowned South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN, who made their debut in 2015, have renewed their contract as a full group with agency Pledis Entertainment. The group announced it during their SEVENTEEN World Tour New Encore concert held at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium.

SEVENTEEN's contract renewal announcement

The leader of SEVENTEEN, S.COUPS, said, “Thinking that there won't be any group concerts for a while made me reflect on the 11 years that have passed." He further said, “I thought it would be proper to share this news with our Carats, the fan club, first.” After having in-depth discussions among the members, all 13 of us decided to renew our contracts."

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S.COUPS bowed to fans, saying, "We will continue to row the same boat together with all our might. Thank you."

For the unversed, SEVENTEEN concluded their world tour that began in September of last year on this day and are scheduled to meet fans again as a full group at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on June 20th and 21st with their 2026 SEVENTEEN 10th Fan Meeting – SEVENTEEN in Carats Land.

All about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN was formed by Pledis Entertainment, and the group consists of 13 members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Seventeen is considered a "self-producing" idol group, with the members involved in songwriting, music production, and choreographing, among other aspects of their music and performances.