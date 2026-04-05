/NCT member Mark exits group and agency SM Entertainment, shares handwritten letter with fans

Mark aka Mark Lee, is a Canadian singer and rapper based in South Korea, who was a member of the boy band NCT and its sub-units NCT 127 and NCT Dream as well as the supergroup SuperM. However, Mark has shocked his fans by announcing his departure from the group and the agency SM Entertainment. However, the idol has now shared a letter with his fans.

Mark's handwritten letter to his fans post exit from NCT

The agency SM Entertainment confirmed that Mark will end his contract and leave NCT, which will bring an end to his group activities, as per the report of The Korea Times. Reportedly, in a handwritten letter, Mark said, "I will live my life with gratitude toward SM, the NCT members and NCTzen. When I return with a new version of myself, I will do my best to show a better side of Mark.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“There have been so many, many stages and memories in 10 years. I naturally thought about the best dream I could have and the best thing I could do and have in my life as a person named Mark. I had a lot of conversations with the members about this decision, and everyone cheered me on without missing any of them. I am so grateful that I can cry just thinking about it, and I feel sorry for the rest of my life as a person named Mark,” he said.

I am so grateful and love the members who have been on the same boat with me on the best voyage. I sincerely thank NCTzen for making me happy for 10 years without missing a day. I know that this change can be a great shock and pain, so I feel heavy," adding, “I think the best I can do now is to convey my true feelings.”

All about Mark

Mark joined SM Entertainment as a trainee after passing the SM Global Audition in Vancouver, Canada, in 2011. In 2013, he was introduced as a member of SM Rookies, a pre-debut team of trainees under SM Entertainment. As a part of the SM Rookies programme, in October 2014, he and several of his co-members appeared on the Mnet-produced Exo 90:2014, a show starring labelmates Exo – where they perform dances to K-pop songs from the 1990s.

In 2015, Mark and other SM Rookies members starred as Mouseketeers in a Korean revival of The Mickey Mouse Club, which aired on Disney Channel Korea. The show included musical performances, games, and skits, similar to the original American show.

Mark also joined NCT's third sub-unit, NCT Dream, which consisted of members Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. The group officially debuted on August 24, 2016, with the single "Chewing Gum". The following month, Mark featured on Henry Lau's "Going Through Your Heart", an original soundtrack for the KBS drama Sweet Stranger and Me. This marked his first solo endeavour since his debut in NCT.