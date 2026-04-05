/Rashmika Mandanna turns 30: Vijay Deverakonda shares Jayamma BTS glimpse from Ranabaali | Watch

Rashmika Mandanna turned 30 on April 5, and her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, made the day extra special by sharing an unseen behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the sets of their upcoming film, Ranabaali. The post quickly went viral, and fans can't stop adoring the bond between the newly married actors.

First film after the wedding

The couple is set to work together in their first film post-marriage. Taking to Instagram, Deverakonda posted a sneak peek into Mandanna's transformation as her character Jayamma for Ranabaali. The actor captioned the video, "I love you Jayamma."

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The BTS clip opens with a line, "In a world painted in grey… she was his only color." The footage showcases Mandanna arriving at the studio and discussing her look.

Then she can be seen experimenting with sarees and jewellery to achieve the desired look of a village woman.

Fans reactions

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comment section with warm wishes for the actress. Adoring the couple, one fan wrote, "My precious humans." While another said, "Jayamma posted by Ranabaali." "Jayaamma looks absolutely stunning, and she exudes majesty," read the third comment. "Happy Birthday to the girl who feels like warmth in human form. I hope this year gives you even a fraction of the happiness you give to others every single day," said another fan.

About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set during the British colonial era between 1854 and 1878. Deverakonda plays the role of the fierce warrior Ranabaali, while Mandanna will portray Jayamma.

The makers have already released a song titled O Mere Saajan following the couple’s wedding, which was held in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. According to reports, the team recently wrapped up a major filming schedule in Rayalaseema, and fans can't wait to watch the film in theatres.